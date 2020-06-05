Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.66.

Shares of C stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.86. 44,370,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,821,018. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.