Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 1,110 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Shares of APD stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,176. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.38 and a 200-day moving average of $228.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

