Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 1,806 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 85,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,608,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.51 on Friday, hitting $311.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,637. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.23. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

