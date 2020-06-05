Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 3,137 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 54,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 769,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,341,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,293,000 after purchasing an additional 245,755 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,803 shares of company stock worth $6,598,452. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.76. 13,415,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,414,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. B. Riley boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.