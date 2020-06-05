Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 3,187 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 323.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,999. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

