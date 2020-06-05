Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 3,325 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,938 shares of company stock worth $14,683,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,841,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,099. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.32. The company has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

