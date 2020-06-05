Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 764 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.03.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.90. 5,031,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $252.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

