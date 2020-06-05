Amica Retiree Medical Trust Raises Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,736,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,142,991. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

