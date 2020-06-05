Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.03) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of ANG stock opened at GBX 61.30 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.17. Angling Direct has a 1 year low of GBX 25.03 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($1.01).

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc engages in the retail of fishing tackle products in the United Kingdom. It offers baits and additives, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bedchair accessories, bedchairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, books, buckets and riddles, catapults, chairs, clothing, cooking equipment, DVDs, fish care products, flies, fly lines, fly storage products, indicators, lures, miscellaneous products, nets, pole accessories, pole support products, poles and whips, reels, rods, rod and reel combo products, rod pods, rod support products, scales, seat box accessories, seat boxes, and sleeping bags and pillows.

