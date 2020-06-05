Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Angling Direct (LON:ANG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.03) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of ANG stock opened at GBX 61.30 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.17. Angling Direct has a 1 year low of GBX 25.03 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($1.01).
About Angling Direct
