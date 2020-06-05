ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $248.30 and last traded at $246.92, 1,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.53.

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

