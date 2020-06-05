Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) CEO Keith J. Kendall Sells 50,000 Shares

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,106.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AQST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 849,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,818. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $172.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.60. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.