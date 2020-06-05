Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Director Purchases $111,300.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Director Bryant R. Riley bought 42,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,523.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 597,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.27. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $0.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.