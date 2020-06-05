Bank of Hawaii Buys 326 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 52,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,807,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331,211. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

