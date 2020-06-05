Bank of Hawaii Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,887,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152,441. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

