Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 64.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,884,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,786,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $10.13 on Friday, reaching $585.29. The stock had a trading volume of 881,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,510. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $603.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $544.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

