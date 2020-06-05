Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

GILD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,988,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,229,862. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

