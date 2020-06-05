Bank of Hawaii Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of PM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,836. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

