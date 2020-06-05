Bank of Hawaii Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.76.

NYSE UNP traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.83. 5,601,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,037. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.