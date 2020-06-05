Bank of Hawaii Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. 12,746,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

