Bank of Hawaii Raises Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.62.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,993. The stock has a market cap of $187.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $395.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

