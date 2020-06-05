Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. 3,345,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

