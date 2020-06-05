Bank of Hawaii Sells 15,543 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,803,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,290,142. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

