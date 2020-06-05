Bank of Hawaii Sells 159 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 43,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,325,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,313. The company has a market capitalization of $269.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $252.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.