Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,471 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in BCE by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,132,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,924,000 after buying an additional 452,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 85.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 67,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 15.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,020,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 132,913 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BCE by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,381,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,900,000 after purchasing an additional 683,752 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in BCE by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 98,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 105,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 90.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.04.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

