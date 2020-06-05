Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,810 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,444. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $149.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

