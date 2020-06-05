Bank of Hawaii Sells 419 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,133,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,395 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $88.55. 11,598,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.23.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

