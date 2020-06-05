Bank of Hawaii Sells 4,237 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

DIS stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.82. 16,538,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,731,102. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.