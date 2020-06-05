Bank of Hawaii Sells 644 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,938 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.86. 11,841,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

