Bank of Hawaii Sells 750 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.00. 242,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,275. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

