Bank of Hawaii Sells 8,240 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,556,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,659,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 19,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 196,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,510,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,796,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

