Bank of Hawaii Sells 85 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

BKNG stock traded up $70.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,812.64. 1,023,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,491.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,715.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

