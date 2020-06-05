Bank of Hawaii Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,577,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 881,320 shares of company stock worth $129,480,488. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

