Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Baozun updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $33.23 on Friday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BZUN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

