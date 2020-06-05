Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,984. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

