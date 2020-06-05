Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,677,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 178,883 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,674.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,595 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.90. 4,370,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,790. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

