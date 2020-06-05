Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF makes up 1.4% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,382,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMT stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57.

