Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,969,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,464,365. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $558.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.