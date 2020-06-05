Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

Shares of JHCS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

