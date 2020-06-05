Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,312. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.