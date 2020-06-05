Bellevue Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 940,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,649. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40.

