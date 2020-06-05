Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. 4,219,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

