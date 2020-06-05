Bellevue Asset Management LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Nomura decreased their price target on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,262 shares of company stock worth $2,383,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,189,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,646,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Twitter’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.