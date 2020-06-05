Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.33. 7,335,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,826. The company has a market cap of $293.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

