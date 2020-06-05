Bill.com (NYSE:KC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.80 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($3.80), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter. Bill.com updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE KC opened at $22.02 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

Get Bill.com alerts:

About Bill.com

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited researches, develops, and provides cloud technology and services. The company develops a service system which is based on its cloud storage platform. It offers file sharing and storage service under brand name Kuaipan to enterprises and individual users. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cayman Islands.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.