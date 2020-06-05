Bill.com (NYSE:KC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.80 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($3.80), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter. Bill.com updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE KC opened at $22.02 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

About Bill.com

