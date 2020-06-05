Bmo Us Hi Dvd Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZWH) Shares Up 1.6%

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Shares of Bmo Us Hi Dvd Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZWH) shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.61 and last traded at C$18.57, 33,991 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 75,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.66.

