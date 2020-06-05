Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Trading Up 2.5%

Bollore SA (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.25, approximately 216,531 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 174,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Bollore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bollore engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Solutions segments. It provides freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; supplies domestic fuel; and operates oil pipelines.

