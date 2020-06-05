Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $11.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

