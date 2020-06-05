Brokerages Expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.27). Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 512.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

WTTR traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,074. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

In other Select Energy Services news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani bought 14,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,525,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 525,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Select Energy Services by 17.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 123.9% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 363,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 201,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.