Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CALA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. 23,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,649. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $371.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,701,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 112,597 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

